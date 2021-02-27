The White Stripes Share 2001 Performance Of “Hotel Yorba” On Later … With Jools Holland

Home News Ariel King February 27th, 2021 - 9:25 PM

The White Stripes have celebrated the release of their Greatest Hits vinyl in the United Kingdom and Ireland by sharing a 2001 live performance of their song “Hotel Yorba” on Later … With Jools Holland. The performance took place on November 9, 2001, and marked the band’s first-ever performance on British TV.

Meg White sits on the drums as Jack White plays guitar and sings, both maintaining an upbeat energy throughout the performance. Their instruments and outfits match The White Stripe’s signature red and white style. Holland introduces the pair as a “brother and sister team,” before it had been common knowledge that Meg and Jack White had actually been a married couple at one point, with no relation to one another. The pair had divorced in 2000 before they started becoming popular.

Earlier this month, The White Stripes shared a live session titled From The Basement, which had been recorded in 2005 alongside music producer Nigel Godrich. Last month they shared a live performance of their hit single “Seven Nation Army” at 2007’s Bonaroo festival. In December, they released a music video for their 1998 single “Let’s Shake Hands.”

The Greatest Hits compilation album is currently available on all streaming platforms and features a number of the band’s most popular songs, including “Fell In Love With A Girl,” “The Hardest Button To Button,” “Seven Nation Army,” “Icky Thump” and more. The compilation features 26 songs total.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat