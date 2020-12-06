The White Stripes Perform In Animated Bliss In New Music Video For “Let’s Shake Hands”

The White Stripes, an American duo consisting of Jack and Meg White released a video for their song “Let’s Shake Hands.” The song was originally released in 1998 and was their debut single. It was not released on an album but a live performance was included in their documentary Under Great White Northern Lights and on their DVD release Under Blackpool Lights.

The song and video are two minutes long. The video alternates between an animation and a black and white shot of the duo performing the song. The animation starts with a peppermint on a coarse surface melting and oozing down the screen with a shot of the band performing. Flashing red shapes then appear briefly when a crash cymbal is heard. Flashing red and white stars are also seen across a black background. Two hands are shown shaking when one of the hands suddenly draws a knife and stabs the other hand. Two fingers touch as a drop of blood falls and the words Let’s Be Friends appear on screen as those words are sung. The final part of the animation features the oozing peppermint splashing in drops before oozing down the screen and exploding to spell out The White Stripes. At various points throughout the video portions of the band’s clothes are animated.

The White Stripes were founded in 1997 by husband and wife Jack and Meg White. Let’s Shake Hands would be their first release and a second edition was released in 2002 pressed on black vinyl and features a better quality picture of the original cover. A “secret” third edition would also be released pressed on black vinyl and featuring a stenciled version of the original cover. Only 1000 hard copies were produced for each version and the latter is one of the rarest and most expensive items in White Stripes discography.

Earlier in 2020, Third Man, Jack White’s record label announced a special 20th anniversary vault package reissue of The White Stripes’ De Stiji released on June 20, 2000. Additionally they released their final 2007 concert available for streaming and downloading.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat