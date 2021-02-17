The White Stripes Share From The Basement Live Session

Home News Aaron Grech February 17th, 2021 - 10:17 PM

Indie rock duo The White Stripes have shared a live session called From The Basement, which was originally recorded in November 2005 at the Maida Vale Studios in London, alongside legendary music producer Nigel Godrich, best known for his work with Radiohead and Beck and Grammy Award-Winner video director Sophie Muller.

This record featured “Blue Orchid,” “Little Ghost,” “As Ugly As I Seem” “Red Rain” and “Forever For Here (Is Over For Me)” from their 2005 record Get Behind Me Satan, and “Party of Special Things to Do,” a cover of Captain Beefheart.

Get Behind Me Satan was a deviation of the band’s garage rock and punk influenced sound, relying more heavily on instrumentation such as piano, marimba and acoustic guitar. Despite its deviation from their usual sound, the record landed at number 3 on the Billboard 200.

“The dream of From The Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible,” Nigel Godrich explained in a press release, adding, “both sonically and visually. We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it. As a result we have this amazing snapshot of their fantastic energy and style.”

Third Man Records, the record label founded by The White Stripes’ frontman Jack White, released a 20th anniversary vault package reissue of De Stijl, their 2000 studio album. Back in December, The White Stripes released an animated music video for “Let’s Shake Hands.”

