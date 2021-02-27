Jhené Aiko Shares Soulful New Single “Lead the Way” From Raya and the Last Dragon Soundtrack

Home News Ariel King February 27th, 2021 - 7:51 PM

Jhené Aiko has shared a new single “Lead the Way,” which appears on the soundtrack for the recent Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney released the film on Friday, February 26, with the film available via streaming services.

The track features sweet hums from Aiko and tropical synths, the drums beating strongly as she sings the uplifting lyrics. “There’s an energy in the water/There is magic deep in our heart/There’s a legacy that we honor when we bring the light to the dark,” she sings, the track bringing positive energy and Aiko’s signature sounds. She encourages listeners to open their hearts, finding family among those around them.

“The number one thing was I heard dragon, and I love dragons,” Aiko said during an interview on Apple Music. “I have a big dragon tattoo on my back. I was born in ’88, which is the year of the dragon. And I just think it’s a beautiful, mystical creature that is just so many things, symbolize so many things for me, personally. I’ve always had this little fantasy of being a Disney princess, voicing one or like being the character. And so this was the closest that I’ve gotten, so I was pretty excited.”

Aiko recently shared a music video for her single “10k Hours” featuring Nas. She also teamed up with Big Sean and Ty Dalla $ign for the song “Body Language.” In July, she shared a video for her song “Summer 2020,” while in May she released two music videos for “One Way St.” And “B.S.” featuring Ab-Soul and H.E.R.