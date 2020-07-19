Jhené Aiko Releases Dreamy New Video for “Summer 2020”

Home News Peter Mann July 19th, 2020 - 2:40 AM

Los Angeles, California-based singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko released a deluxe version of her latest released third studio album, Chilombo, this past Friday July 17, via ArtClub/ARTium Recordings/Def Jam. With the inclusion of her latest single “Summer 2020,” as well as its accompanying music video, the songstress’ initial Chilombo project dropped back in March. The latest version includes nine bonus tracks including features from the likes of Kehlani, Mila J, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa.

Aiko has released a total of three full-length studio albums: 2014’s debut studio album Souled Out, 2017’s follow-up sophomore release Trip and 2020’s Chilombo. In 2016, she teamed up with her then boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, on the self-titled collaborative duo project, Twenty88. As previously reported on NME, her latest Chilombo deluxe released single “‘Summer 2020’ samples Kool & The Gang’s ‘Summer Madness’ and oozes warm weather vibes.”

The track “Summer 2020”, as well as its accompanied music video, is infectiously sexy dripping with sophisticated swag and grace courtesy of Aiko’s soft, angelic vocals. The video opens up on palm trees panning down to Aiko submerged in shallow water in a small inflated pool on her front lawn. Basking in the summer heat, Aiko is blowing bubbles whilst singing about recent troubles. The only thing getting her through her troubles is thinking about an undisclosed certain someone. With the same Kool & The Gang sample that popularized DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s 1991 hit single “Summertime,” Aiko’s “Summer 2020” is the perfect soundtrack to get through these uncertain times.

To listen to Jhené Aiko’s “Summer 2020” stream below, via YouTube.

Chilombo track listing:

01. Lotus (intro)

02. Triggered (freestyle)

03. None of Your Concern (Feat. Big Sean)

04. Speak

05. B.S. (Feat. H.E.R.)

06. P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)

07. Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) [Feat. Future & Miguel]

08. One Way St. (Feat. Ab Soul)

09. Define Me (interlude)

10. Surrender (Feat. Dr. Chill)

11. Tryna Smoke (Feat. Micahfonecheck)

12. Born Tired

13. LOVE

14. 10k Hours (Feat. Nas)

15. Summer 2020’ (interlude)

16.Mourning Doves

17. Pray For You

18. Lightning & Thunder (Feat. John Legend)

19. Magic Hour

20. Party For Me (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

DELUXE EDITION

21. A&B (piano)

22. A&B

23. B.S. (remix) [Feat. Kehlani]

24. All Good

25. Come On

26. OTW (Feat. Mila J)

27. Tryna Smoke (remix) [Feat. Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg]

28. Down Again (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

29. Summer 2020