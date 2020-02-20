Lucifer Mix Melody and Metal in Video for New Song “Midnight Phantom”

“Why no one has yet merged Autopsy and Blue Öyster Cult into four minutes is a mystery to us,” stated Lucifer front woman Johanna Sadonis. “Midnight Phantom came to us in a collective nightmare and we think he made us accomplish this. Enjoy the horrors of The Phantom. Tonight.“

Lucifer III will be the band’s third work, following up Lucifer II, which was released in 2018. In addition to recently performing at Psycho Las Vegas, the band released the first single of the album, “Ghosts,” in late January of this year, which only sparked more anticipation for the release of Lucifer III among critics and fans.

Lucifer III is set to drop on March 20th of this year. Following the release of the new album, Lucifer is set to tour around Europe beginning the night of the album release in their hometown of Stockholm, and ending in November 7th in Great Yarmouth, UK.