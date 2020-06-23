Jenn Wasner’s Flock of Dimes Signs with Sub Pop and Surprise Releases New EP Like So Much Desire

Home News Aaron Grech June 23rd, 2020 - 4:06 PM

Jenn Wasner has been busy working with the likes of Bon Iver, while touring alongside high profile artists such as The National and The Decemberists, when not working alongside bandmate Andy Stack as Wye Oak. The artist has now revealed that her Flock of Dimes project has signed with Sub Pop and surprise released a new EP available for purchase and streaming on Bandcamp titled Like So Much Desire.

This latest EP contains five new tracks and was largely created entirely by Wasner while at home in isolation in North Carolina, while drummer JT Bates recorded his parts from Minneapolis and Paul Wiancko, Michi Wiancko, and Ayane Kozasa performed their parts in New York City. This project was written and produced by Wasner, mixed by Ari Picker and mastered by Ryan Pickett.

Wasner released her first album as Flock of Dimes If You See Me, Say Yes back in 2016 via Partisan Records, which was supported by “Semaphore” and “Everything Is Happening Today.” The latter song was eventually included in mxdwn’s 50 best songs of 2016.

Wye Oak debuted “Fortune” earlier this year, which was intended to precede a spring tour, although these performances were eventually cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tour was set to have Wasner perform Flock of Dimes tracks, while Stack was set to perform songs from his own solo project Joyero. This song was eventually followed by the track “Walk Soft” a light ballad that was also intended to promote this cancelled tour.

Like So Much Desire track listing

1. Spring in Water

2. Like So Much Desire

3. Again (For the First Time)

4. When the Body Does Not

5. Thank You Friends and Strangers

