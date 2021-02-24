Mac McCaughan of Superchunk Scored New Amy Poehler Netflix Film Moxie

Home News Adam Benavides February 24th, 2021 - 8:02 PM

Stereogum has reported that famed guitarist and Superchunk frontman Mac McCaughan scored the music for Amy Poehler’s upcoming movie Moxie, which is set to premiere on Netflix next Wednesday, March 3. The story was originally shared by Film Music Reporter.

Based on the source novel by Jennifer Mathieu, the story of Moxie follows a shy, reserved 16-year-old (played by Hadley Robinson) who, inspired by her mother’s past, publishes an anonymous online magazine that sheds light on the widespread misogyny that takes place at her high school. Poehler pulls triple duty on the film as producer, director and co-star to Robinson as her character’s mother. The all-star cast is rounded out by the likes of Josie Totah, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Ike Barinholtz, Marcia Gay Harden and Clark Gregg. Tamara Chestna (After) and Dylan Meyer (XOXO).

McCaughan started Superchunk in 1989 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and has served as the group’s singer-guitarist frontman since its inception. Consisting of Jim Wilbur (guitar), Laura Ballance (bass) and John Wurster (drums), the group went on to be one of the premiere indie rock acts of the 1990s. Inspired by the do-it-yourself and high-velocity sensibilities of punk rock, the quartet spearheaded the dynamic rock scene that came out of Chapel Hill throughout that decade.

McCaughan has led a successful career in music outside of the group and today leads iconic indie music label Merge Records, which he founded with Superchunk’s Ballance. McCaughan has also had a number of successful side projects, most notably being Portastatic, of which McCaughan was also a founding member. The multi-talented rocker and industry figure also contributed to the soundtrack of Moxie with another one of his side projects, Speed Stick. That band released its latest album, Volume One, earlier this month, which was reviewed by MXDWN’s Ani Khajadourian.

