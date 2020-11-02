Superchunk Releases Cover of Sister of Mercy’s “Alice” to Celebrate Halloween

Home News Krista Marple November 2nd, 2020 - 9:26 AM

Superchunk announced a timely release of their rendition of Sisters of Mercy’s iconic track “Alice” as a B-side on their new single “There’s a Ghost” right before Halloween. This isn’t Superchunk’s first time covering a song by the gothic English rock band. The group made a rendition of “First Last and Always” back in 2014 for Halloween. However, the release of “There’s a Ghost” is their most recent in two years.

Mac McCaughan, frontman of Superchunk, told Brooklyn Vegan, “I didn’t write a song for probably the firs 6 months of the lockdown. This is one of the first and it came just in time for Halloween. Jim and Jon came over with their masks on, and Laura tracked her bass in her bass-ment. Try and get some fresh air when you can, people!”

<a href="https://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/theres-a-ghost-b-w-alice">“There’s A Ghost” b/w “Alice” by Superchunk</a>

The B-side cover of “Alice” sounds like a more modern goth version compared to the original. While it still consists of eery instrumental and penetrating vocals, Superchunk added their own grunge twist to the track to differentiate it enough without taking away the Halloween-like complextion it gives off.

Sisters of Mercy originally released “Alice” in November of 1982 as a non-album single. It was re-released in March of 1983. The band celebrated their thirtieth anniversary back in 2015 by releasing a vinyl box set that included their debut record and three EPs.

Superchunk was just featured on a compilation album titled Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy. The album was created with the intent to help support a voters rights organization called Fair Fight. The organization was released on the Bandcamp Friday fundraiser on September 4. Superchunk contributed to the album by adding “Political Song For Michael Jackson to Sing” which is a cover of Minutemen’s song.