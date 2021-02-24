Blanck Mass Is Scoring New Film about Unabomber Ted Kaczynski

Home News Aaron Grech February 24th, 2021 - 6:08 PM

Electronic music producer Blanck Mass will be scoring an upcoming film regarding Ted Kaczynski, a convicted serial bomber best known as the Unabomber. Titled Ted K, this upcoming film was written and directed by Tony Stone and stars South African actor Sharlto Copley, best known for his role in District 9, as the titular role.

This biopic will depict a specific period in Kaczynski’s life, when the bomber was living in a secluded cabin in the mountains of Montana. Ted K will draw inspiration from Kaczynski’s diaries as well as first-hand accounts of people who knew him during this time. Originally a mathematics prodigy, Kaczynski left academia in 1969 to pursue a life of autonomous living, without heavy reliance on running water or electricity.

Between 1978 to 1995 Kaczynski mailed or hand-delivered a number of bombs, which ultimately claimed the lives of three people while injuring 23 others. Following his arrest in 1996, Kaczynski has remained incarcerated at the supermax penitentiary ADX Florence in Colorado.

“As filmmakers we wanted to revisit and abolish the usual tropes of the biopic to create an experiential cinematic journey, depicting what Ted’s day to day life was like through extreme subjectivity,” Stone wrote in a statement to Deadline. “Since 1996 when a man covered in filth was dragged out of his cabin, the public has been fascinated with how someone with no running water or electricity could paralyze and terrorize American society for nearly two decades and strong arm the publication of a 35,000-word manifesto.”

Blanck Mass has been busy as of late, releasing a new project called In Ferneaux, which consists solely of two 10-minute tracks. A music video directed by Oddsac visionary Danny Perez, which featured a snippet of the project called “Star Stuff (Single Edit),” was released earlier this month.

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss