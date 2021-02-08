Blanck Mass Shares Hypnotic New Video for “Star Stuff (Single Edit)”

Home News Aaron Grech February 8th, 2021 - 6:55 PM

Electronic music producer Benjamin John Power, better known as Blanck Mass, has shared a new music video for “Star Stuff (Single Edit)” a track from the upcoming album In Ferneaux, out February 26 via Sacred Bones. This latest visual was directed by Danny Perez, who previously directed Animal Collective’s 2010 visual album ODDSAC.

“Star Stuff(Single Edit)” showcases Perez’s experimental style, with his black, mountainlike images showing unique forms of opacity across a number of blue lights, before the direction turns more tunnel like, as the visual displays purples, reds and streaks of light. The track opens up with synth chord progressions reminiscent of Tangerine Dream’s iconic film scores, before building up into an explosion of drums and sonic overlays that are distinctly Blanck Mass.

“I have been a fan of Danny’s for years, I feel a strong connection to his use of texture and colour in an emotional sense,” Power explained in a press release. “I felt that because the music of In Ferneaux is highly expressive, emotive and insular; by giving Danny free creative control of the video for Starstuff, it would only add to the experience. I always find it exciting to see how others interpret my music visually.”

“Star Stuff” is a mere sneak peak at In Ferneux, which only consists of two tracks titled “Phase I” and “Phase II.” This project follows-up from Power’s latest studio album release, Animated Violence Mild, which came out in 2019. Animated Violence Mild featured the singles “House vs. House” and “No Dice.”

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss