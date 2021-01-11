Blanck Mass Announces New Album In Ferneaux For February 2021 Release, Shares New Single “Starstuff”

Home News Ariel King January 11th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Benjamin John Power, known by his stage name Blanck Mass, has announced that he will be releasing a new album, In Ferneaux, on February 26 via Sacred Bones. In addition to the album announcement, the first single “Starstuff” has been released. Pre-orders for the album are currently available.

In Ferneaux will come as the rollup to Blanck Mass’ 2019 album Animated Violence Mild, exploring “pain in motion, building audio-spatial chambers of experience and memory.” The new album will be broken into two parts, with “Starstuff” simply a snippet from the greater sections of the album. Blanck Mass pulled influence from the separation of society and individual gathers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, gathering “memories of being with now-distant others through the composition of a nostalgic travelogue”.

Blanck Mass’ In Ferneaux will utilize places, voices and sensations to create a vast electronic soundscape made to transcend throughout various realities, unifying into one as a means for connection. Various tracks will be made to blend into one another, amplifying In Ferneaux‘s unifying meaning.

Animated Violence Mild had been released in 2019, and was led by the singles “House vs. House” and “No Dice,” which also incorporated Blanck Mass’ industrial sound. In Ferneaux is set to expand on the topics hit within Animated Violence Mild, while also incorporating the feelings of society that have permeated throughout the length of the pandemic. In Ferneaux will be fourth LP on Sacred Bones.

In Ferneaux Tracklist:

1. Phase I

2. Phase II

Photo credit: Adam Blyweiss