JPEGMAFIA Performs In His Bathroom In New Music Video For “PANIC ROOM!”

Innovative hip-hop artist JPEGMAFIA has released a new music video for his song “PANIC ROOM.” The video, co-produced by James Blake, comes shortly after the release of his new EP, EP2!, which was released on February 12, 2021.

Watch the Video for “PANIC ROOM!” Here:

Featuring the artist dancing around with what appears to be a censored weapon, the black and white video has a found-footage vibe. As JPEGMAFIA moves through the different verses of the song, the rapper transitions seamlessly from focused bars to engaging melodies, creating a layered and complex track. This seems to come naturally for the Baltimore rapper, who’s known for his experimental style.

The song carries some confrontational lyrics like “Karma is funny bitch she gonna find you,” and “Peggy ain’t found equals.” Characteristic of JPEGMAFIA, the track as well as it’s video are somewhat controversial. Unexpected and crude nudity that appears toward the end of the video has led some viewers to wonder how he managed to share the piece on Youtube.

The rapper’s most recent work aside from EP2! Includes a single titled “LAST DANCE!” in August of 2020, and a full length album called All My Heroes Are Cornballs released in January of last year. HotNewHipHop calls the artist, “one of the most forward-thinking artists in the business, innovating with each new release.”

JPEGMAFIA also collaborated with the rock band HEALTH in September of 2020 on the band’s song “HATE YOU”, which appeared on their album DISCO4 :: PART I.