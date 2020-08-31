JPEGMAFIA Releases Glitchy New Track “LAST DANCE!”

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 7:09 PM

Experimental hip hop artist JPEGMAFIA has released a new song called “LAST DANCE!” as part of his 2020 singles series. The rapper has accompanied this newest release with a music video directed by himself. This track follows the previously released singles “Living Single,” “BALD!” (along with a remix featuring Denzel Curry), “Covered In Money,” “BODYGUARD!” “CUTIE PIE!”, “rough 7,” and “THE BENDS!” that came out this year.

“LAST DANCE” shows the rapper donned in a white hoodie with an American flag on the side of it, before it flips to him rapping in front of neon lights atop a white building. This track features some experimental instrumental inflections with a wonky beat, otherworldly synths and light keys that provide a calm, yet unique touch on the track. This track is a lot less abrasive compared to his earlier work, as his R&B-tinged rap delivery is in the focus as opposed to his more well-known hectic tracks.

JPEGMAFIA’s latest studio album release All My Heroes Are Cornballs came out at the beginning of this year. The rapper released an eccentric trailer last year which featured James Blake, Flume and Jeff Tweedy poking fun at the project.

“Experimentation is a vital part of any artist’s journey. Though it may cause some detours, it allows artists to find their own way,” mxdwn reviewer Max Deeb explained. “JPEG’s extremely bold experimentation on All My Heroes Are Cornballs will likely pave the way for a number of similar artists seeking to break out of the genre-based mold. In this way, despite its flaws, this album will likely play a vital role in the pioneering of genre-fluid innovation. Only time will tell…”