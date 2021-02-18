Rodrigo Y Gabriela Announce New Jazz EP For May 2021 Release, Share New Video For Kamasi Washington Cover “Street Fighter Mas”

Home News Caroline Fisher February 18th, 2021 - 8:25 PM

Grammy-award winning virtuosos Rodrigo Y Gabriela have announced the release of their new EP, titled Jazz. The Mexican guitar duet has also released a new video for their cover of the track “Street Fighter Mas,” from Kamasi Washington’s 2018 album, Heaven and Earth. The EP will be available on most platforms on May 14, and is available for preorder now. The artists are kicking off the new EP with a limited-edition vinyl release beginning February 18, with only 3,000 copies available worldwide. Rodrigo Y Gabriela have recently joined Bandsintown PLUS, a subscription service that allows fans access to 25 live performances a month for a $9.99 subscription fee.

Watch the Video for “Street Fighter Mas” Here:

The video depicts the artists nonchalantly traveling from earth into space in an ultra-modern, minimalistic spacecraft. As they passionately pluck, slap and strum away at their guitars to create a vibrant and jazzy rendition of Washington’s song, the two are seen preparing for an unknown mission. Getting in shape both mentally and physically, there’s no telling what’s to come wherever they’re headed. The song takes shape largely due to the rhythmic strumming of Gabriela’s acoustic guitar, highlighted by Rodrigo’s intricate and dedicated finger picking. Moody backing vocals provide excellent support to the artists’ dextrous pursuit.

Rodrigo calls Washington “one of the most exciting jazz musicians out there,” adding that his song “Street Fighter Mas” has a “good groove.” Gabriela acknowledged that the cover was “a challenge,” revealing that they had to change “a few bits and pieces” in order to tailor the song to their instruments.

The EP will also feature innovative covers of Snarky Puppy’s “Lingus” and Astor Piazzolla’s “Oblivion.” Flamenco-guitar icon Vicente Amigo will also be making an appearance on the upcoming EP. “When you play someone else’s music,” Rodrigo explains, you need to get outside your own headspace, and learn from scratch, it’s a real challenge. We had great fun, we hope you like it too.”

Jazz will be the artists’ follow up to their last album, Mettavolution, released in January of 2020. They later released Mettavolution Live, which was recorded during their sold-out, 2019 World Tour of the album. The live double album was released in Fall of 2020. The two put out a video in January of this year, performing the entirety of Mettavolution to commemorate the first anniversary of the record’s release.

Jazz Tracklist:

1.Lingus

2.Oblivion (feat. Vicente Amigo)

3. Street Fighter Mas