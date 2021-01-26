Rodrigo y Gabriela Play Full Album Medley of Mettavolution on One Year Anniversary of Release

Home News Adam Benavides January 26th, 2021 - 7:52 PM

World-famous acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela (made up of Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero) have released a new video of the a live performance of their acclaimed album Mettavolution. The 30-minute medley showcase marks the one-year anniversary of the album, which was originally released last year.

In the video, the multi-talented singer/songwriters perform a number of tracks from their acclaimed album while sitting on a coach in front of two Grammy Awards and vinyl sleeves. The instrumental tracks sound just as riveting and poignant as they do on the album’s studio version as both of the artists finger pick at lightning speed over their guitars’ fret board while deploying complex percussion movement. The video is a joy to watch and fans will surely be excited about being able to see the artists perform live again.

Both Sanchez and Quintero originally hail from Mexico City and formed their group in Dublin, Ireland in the early 2000s after being in the same heavy metal band together. Since then, the pair has released five full-length studio albums, all of which received widespread critical acclaim, sold out shows across the globe and even played a private concert at the White House for President Barack Obama in 2010.

Even with such immense success in a completely different genre, the pair has also never forgotten their heavy metal and rock influences, recently unveiling covers of Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer. Additionally, Mettavolution includes a 19-minute cover of the fan-favorite Pink Floyd track “Echoes.” The pair has also brought their cultural and musical tastes to more contemporary music, having released a rollicking flamenco take of Billie Eilish’s smash hit single “Bad Guy” last May.

Most recently, the duo announced they’ll be joining the Bandsintown PLUS subscription service alongside other notable artists like Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers and the Local Natives. The platform gives fans access to 25 live performances a month for a $9.99 monthly subscription fee.