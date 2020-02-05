Third Man Records Announces 20th Anniversary Vault Package Reissue of The White Stripes’ De Stijl

Home News Aaron Grech February 5th, 2020 - 10:51 PM

Third Man Records, the Nashville-based record label founded by The White Stripes’ former frontman Jack White, is set to reissue he band’s classic 2000 sophomore album De Stijl. This reissue will be a 20th anniversary vault package, titled Vault Package #44 De Stijl 20th Anniversary Package.

Prospective buyers will need to sign up for the vault collection series by April 30th at midnight CST. The subscriptions are currently $65 for three months or $240 for twelve months.

The package will contain a hardcover case, an archival booklet filled with previously unseen photos, flyers and more, a white LP and a red LP full of previously unreleased recordings and covers, and a DVD containing two performances recorded during the time of the album’s release. This album was released right before the band released their first venture into commercial popularity with White Blood Cells.

De Stijl was noted for its punk blues style, along with its lo-fi and DIY production style, as it was self-recorded on an 8-track analog tape in White’s living room. The title is a reference to the Dutch art movement, which included artists such as Gerrit Rietveld, whose work inspired the band’s album cover. This project was originally released via Sympathy for the Record Industry.

White recently performed at a rally in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, in support of Democratic presidential candidate and current United States Senator Bernie Sanders. White collaborated with the comedy music duo Tenacious D (which features actor Jack Black) last year for a Record Store Day Black Friday release.

LP 1

Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

A Boy’s Best Friend

Sister, Do You Know My Name?

I’m Bound to Pack It Up

Expecting

Vanilla Fields

Piano Octaves

You’re Right, I’m Wrong

I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

LP 2

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

Dog Eat Dog (AC/DC cover)

You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)

Hello Operator

Death Letter

Little Bird

Lord, Send Me An Angel

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Apple Blossom

Broken Bricks

Cannon

Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

Jolene

I’m Bored

Let’s Build a Home / Goin’ Back to Memphis

Suzy Lee

After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)