of Montreal Enlists Children Superheros to Fight Evil in New Video for “Get God’s Attention By Being An Atheist”

American indie band of Montreal have released the video to “Get God’s Attention By Being An Atheist,” from the band’s sixteenth studio album UR FUN that was released last month. The visuals quite literally embody the playful nature of the song, as a band of young vigilante children seek to rid the evil out of their town. The use of black and white during the verses and vivid colors during the song’s chorus work in tandem to capture the contrast of tone between the verses and chorus.

Although of Montreal originally formed in 1996, the Athens, Georgia based band has not slowed down since the release of their first album, Cherry Peel, in 1997. The band’s most recent album, White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood, pushed the boundaries of rock by trying to blend electric dance music with the high energy vibes of 1980’s rock and roll.

of Montreal is set to go on tour at the end of this month, and will begin their string of shows at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon and finish up at the Howlin’ Wolf in New Orleans, Louisiana. The band will also be heading to Madrid, Spain this May as headliners of the Tomavistas Festival along withJarvis Cocker, Suede and others.

Check out of Montreal’s “Get God’s Attention By Being An Atheist” below:

Photo Credit: Owen Ela