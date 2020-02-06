Andrew W.K. Announces a New Album Is On The Way

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 9:54 AM

Andrew W.K. has announced a new album on social media, and stated that it is currently on the way for fans in a recent video post. The rock performer explained that he has been making slight adjustments and changes to the project for some time, although it is unknown when the album will be set for release.

A new Andrew W.K. album is coming… pic.twitter.com/nwVUzrsRgt — ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) February 6, 2020

W.K.’s most recent album effort You’re Not Alone came out in 2018, and was his first studio album in over nine years, following his 2009 effort 55 Cadillac. This latest project was his first album released through Sony Music and reached number 36 on the Top Rock Album Billboard charts.

The performer made an appearance at Psycho Las Vegas last year, which hosted the likes of Opeth, Mogwai, Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats, Twin Temple and Beach House. He was also a part of the SXSW Showcase special, which hosted other prominent hard hitting performers such as …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead and Sir Sly.

Born Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, the performer started in a variety of local bands before transitioning into his solo career in New York City. He sat down with mxdwn for an interview regarding his hiatus and latest album release back in 2018.

“You know, I never officially quit and I didn’t even really take a break by any conscious methods,” W.K. explained during the interview.”I’ve been active all those years, still playing shows and recording music but I definitely had lost immediate contact. I didn’t lose sight entirely of the vision but the vision had become so obscured with confusion, chaos and doubt that almost all of it became confused. I had to claw my way back into myself essentially and renew my vows to the party gods.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado