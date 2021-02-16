Lost Horizons Transports Us to an Isolated Beach in New Video for “Heart of a Hummingbird” Featuring KookieLou of Penelope Isles

Home News Aaron Grech February 16th, 2021 - 4:16 PM

Lost Horizons, the outfit featuring Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde and Richie Thomas of Dif Juz, have released a new music video called “Heart of a Hummingbird,” which features KookieLou of Penelope Isles. This track will be featured on the group’s studio album In Quiet Moments, which had its first-half released last year. Part two and its physical release are currently slated to come out on February 26 via Bella Union.

“Heart of a Hummingbird” is shot in black-and-white, focusing on KookieLou walking through an empty beach while dressed in a blazer and white dress shirt. KookieLou’s voice projects a sense of somber vulnerability during the first part of the song, which is greeted by moody drum beats and a lonely piano line. Toward the latter half the instrumental picks up alongside her voice, creating a more ethereal feel.

“Lily is a brilliant songwriter and I knew she would be a perfect collaborator for us!” Lost Horizons explained in a press release. “She seemed to have her ideas done so quickly after I sent her the music, and Jack recorded her soon after in our studio in Brighton, and I clearly remember opening the email when they sent the track to me, I literally blasted it in my studio so loud about 25 times and was in tears hearing what she’d done.”

Jack Wolter of Penelope Isles directed the music video for Lost Horizons’ “Marie,” which featured Marissa Nadler. This latest single follows “Every Beat That Passed” featuring Kavi Kwai and “In Quiet Moments” featuring Ural Thomas.