Ghengis Tron are Subdued on Electronic-Textured New Song “Ritual Circle”

February 16th, 2021

Experimental metal outfit Ghengis Tron has released a new song called “Ritual Circle,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Dream Weapon out on March 26 via Reprise. This new song is over 10-minutes in length, opening up with a steady electronic build up reminiscent early 1990s IDM and electronic rock. Midway through “Ritual Circles” the instrumental gradually adds in heavy guitar chords, as the eerie sung vocals are accompanied by shouts and screams, taking the song into metal territory. “Ritual Circles” then goes into jumpy synths and tempos once again, which are greeted by more rock drumming and progressions.

“When writing and recording this album, one of our aims was to create a deep sonic world the listener can really get lost in,” the band’s Hamilton Jordan explained. “‘Ritual Circle’ embodies that for me—it still takes me to another place whenever I listen. Find some headphones, turn it up, and zone out!”

Dream Weapon will be Ghengis Tron’s first new studio album in 13 years and was recorded and produced alongside Kurt Ballou of Converge at his GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Other non-band members who took part in its production include Ben Chisholm, who has worked with Chelsea Wolfe, JJ Heath of Rain City Recorders and Heba Kadry, who mastered the project.

Ghengis Tron’s Dream Weapon is also the group’s first record with new members Tony Wolski and Nick Yacyshyn, who serve as a vocalist and drummer respectively. Yacyshyn is also known as a member of SUMAC and Baptists.