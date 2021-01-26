Genghis Tron Announces First New Album in 13 Years Dream Weapon for March 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Dream Weapon”

Home News Aaron Grech January 26th, 2021 - 12:10 PM

Metal outfit Ghengis Tron have announced their first new studio album in 13 years Dream Weapon, which is set to be released on March 26 via Relapse Records. The band have also debuted a new music video for its title track, which was directed by Mount Emult.

“Dream Weapon” has a visual that matches the electric chaos present on the experimental metal song, which hosts hard hitting riffs and ambient like elements that creates a heavy yet psychedelic experience. The industrial setting is heavily contrasted with bright colors and visuals, which follow a masked figure going around rural and urban landscapes.

Originally formed in 2004, Ghengis Tron would continue for six years until their indefinite hiatus in 2010. The group emerged for the first time in over a decade last year, with some studio teasers for Dream Weapon, which was recorded at God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts and produced by Kurt Ballou.

Ghengis Tron’s standard duo of Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky are also joined by two new members, singer Tony Wolski and Sumac drummer Nick Yacyshyn. Although its been over a decade since their last album release, the band states that they tackled Dream Weapon like their previous releases.

“Though it sounds a bit different than our previous albums, I don’t think we approached Dream Weapon any differently than the others,” Jordan explained in a press release. “Michael and I take years to write and trade demos, with about 80% of our ideas landing on the cutting-room floor. Once we have a rough song idea we both like, we write dozens of drafts of a song over months before we end up with a final demo.”

Dream Weapon track list

1. Exit Perfect Mind

2. Pyrocene

3. Dream Weapon

4. Desert Stairs

5. Alone In The Heart Of The Light

6. Ritual Circle

7. Single Black Point

8. Great Mother