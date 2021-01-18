Genghis Tron Tease Songs from First New Album in 12 Years

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 18th, 2021 - 6:15 PM

Experimental metal outfit Genghis Tron have shared some teasers from their upcoming LP3. The band had been on hiatus since 2010 but announced last year that they’d been sharing ideas the whole while, and had begun writing the new album in 2018.

It will be the first Genghis Tron album with a live drummer, Baptists/SUMAC’s Nick Yacyshyn. They also replaced their former frontman, Mookie Singerman, with a new one, Tony Wolski. The other two members remain the same, keyboardist Michael Sochynsky and guitarist Hamilton Jordan.

On January 16, they posted a teaser that gives a glimpse at how the live drums sound, mixed in with the beginning of a bass riff. Today, they posted another short continuation of that same track. It seems like a hypnotic rhythm between the pulsating bass line and busy drums. There are also two other clips briefly showing off different lead guitar riffs.

Genghis Tron first shared a taste of the new album in October 2020, similarly showing off some of the live drum tracking and guitar riffing, as well as some manipulated guitarwork. They announced they had been recording it at GodCity Recording Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. It’s tentatively due sometime this spring, with production by Kurt Ballou.

“We said it was just a hiatus and we meant it! It’s been incredible writing music again and hearing everything come together in the studio,” Sochynsky stated. “This is the album we’ve always wanted to write. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

The outfit first formed back in 2004 while in college together, released their debut EP Cloak of Love in 2005 and their debut album Dead Mountain Mouth in 2006. Their avant-garde style is a progressive blend of influences, combining heavy grindcore guitars and blastbeats with glitchy electronics inspired by IDM artists like Boards of Canada and Autechre. Genghis Tron’s last record was 2008’s Board Up the House.