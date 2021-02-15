Nicki Minaj’s Father Killed In Long Island Hit-And-Run Accident

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 15th, 2021 - 10:15 PM

On Friday, February 12, Nicki Minaj’s father Robert Maraj was killed by a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, Long Island, New York. PEOPLE reported that a representative for Minaj has confirmed his passing, but Minaj hasn’t commented on his death at the time of writing. He was 64 years old.

According to Nassau County Police, Maraj was struck by a northbound-heading vehicle while crossing between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Mineola, at around 6 p.m. ET. The suspect took off and witnesses were unable to sufficiently describe him to the authorities. Maraj was promptly transported to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive his injuries over the weekend. While the suspect’s vehicle has not been identified, the investigation remains open and the homicide squad is asking for the public’s assistance in the identification process.

Nicki Minaj has continued to release popular singles throughout the past couple years since her last album The Queen, including “Wobble Up” with Chris Brown and G-Eazy, “Megatron,” “Tusa” with Karol G, “Yikes,” a feature on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and a feature on Major Lazer and Mr Eazi’s “Oh My Gawd.” However, she has otherwise been surrounded by rough news lately.

In 2019, she fell under fire for a booked Saudi Arabia performance. In January 2020, her brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on a conviction for sexual assault against a child. In February 2020, she accused her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill of alleged domestic abuse. This January, she settled the lawsuit over the Tracy Chapman sample in “Sorry” for $450,000 and said, “It would have cost us more to go to trial.”