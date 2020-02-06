Nicki Minaj Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Meek Mill of Domestic Violence in Twitter Fight

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 12:43 PM

Nicki Minaj and her ex-boyfriend rapper Meek Mill got into an aggressive Twitter fight, where Minaj accused Meek Mill of domestic violence, while Meek Mill criticized Minaj for allegedly financially supporting her brother, who was convicted of child rape. Minaj alleged that the rapper had beat her and his mother and sister on camera during this Twitter fight, which Meek Mill vehemently denies.

This Twitter fight began after Meek Mill reportedly liked a meme criticizing convicted murderer and sex offender Kenneth Petty’s wardrobe. Minaj, who is Petty’s wife, then took to Twitter and stated “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen,” and alleged that the rapper had been “tweeting bout my man for a year now.”

Minaj then went on to make the abuse allegations, and went so far as to claim that his mother needed to be hospitalized as a result of this alleged assault.”You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital,” Minaj wrote on Twitter.

Meek Mill immediately denied the allegations, and went on to allege that Minaj had paid for her brother’s lawyer. The rapper also claimed that the reason their relationship fell apart was because she allegedly knew that her brother was raping his 11-year old step daughter.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too!” Mill tweeted in response. “You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t. You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Consequence of Sound reported that Minaj had Tweeted a response, which has now been deleted. The post reportedly said: “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me, You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”

Meek Mill eventually let the fight go after his response, but reinforced his defense against Minaj’s allegations, stating that he does not hit women.