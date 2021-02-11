Sufjan Stevens Crawls On The Floor Of A White Room In New Music Video For “Tell Me You Love Me”

Home News Roy Lott February 11th, 2021 - 4:10 PM

Sufjan Stevens has released the music video for his song “Tell Me You Love Me” from his album The Ascension, released late last year. Much like Stevens’ discography, “Tell Me You Love Me” is an ethereal piece of music, with heavy synth-pop and a melancholy tone. It’s visual, directed by the one and only Luca Guadgnino shows Stevens, men and women of all backgrounds performing a dance routine that appears to look like they are crawling. In a press release, Guadigino discusses the meaning behind the video.

“The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan—all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton.” Check out the video below.

Stevens and Guadgnino previously collaborated in 2017 for the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, where Stevens curated the soundtrack.

Stevens was recently featured on the song “Song of Trouble” with horn player CARM and stayed true to Stevens’ sounds. Shortly after the release of The Ascension, comedy writer Joey Clift had recruited over 200 musicians to finish the infamous 50 states project that Stevens had wanted to complete.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna