CARM And Sufjan Stevens Fight Against Self-Doubt In New Single “Trouble”

Home News Sara Thompson January 17th, 2021 - 9:07 PM

Horn player CARM has released a new single entitled “Song of Trouble,” which features singer Sufjan Stevens. The song was written by both artists and includes harmony vocals by Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus.

Cozy horn starts off the new track, which builds into a warm cascade of sound that then fades into delicate instrumentals as Steven’s unmistakable vocals begin. The song masterfully creates an airy yet intimate soundscape.

The lyrics of “Song of Trouble” are questioning and vulnerable, initiating with the lines, “The endless night, the shadow of the valley. The fading light where innocence is dead.” The lyric video is set atop an oil painting of Nick Weber, and CARM reflects that the painting “balances a contemplative hopefulness with an intrinsic sadness,” and adds, “It seems super in line with this song and incredibly poignant right now.”

CARM’s release is part of his self-titled album, which is set to release on January 22. CARM is the recording name of CJ Camerieri, who has worked alongside Bon Iver for many projects and is a member of Paul Simon’s band. He also co founded the group yMusic.

Stevens had an active year in 2020 with the release of two full albums: Aporia, which was produced with the artist’s stepfather, and “The Ascension.” Twelve and ten minute tracks “America” and “My Rajneesh” were released by Stevens as well, and were separate works from the aforementioned albums.

CARM track list:

“Song of Trouble (feat. Sufjan Stevens)” “Soft Night” “Nowhere” “Already Gone (feat. Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan)” “After Hours” “Invisible Walls” “Tapp (feat. Shara Nova)” “Slantwise” “Scarcely Out (feat. Mouse On Mars)” “Land (feat. Justin Vernon)”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna