Shia LaBeouf Attorneys Claim Alleged Conduct Towards FKA twigs Was “Necessary For His Self-Defense and/or Safety”

Tristan Kinnett February 11th, 2021 - 8:07 PM

Page Six obtained court documents revealing that Shia LaBeouf’s attorneys have denied “each and every” claim of abuse that FKA twigs had filed against LaBeouf in December, 2020. In the lawsuit, FKA twigs accused him of alleged sexual battery, alleged assault and alleged infliction of emotional distress. In addition to reportedly denying the claims of abuse, LaBeouf’s legal team alleged that his conduct was “necessary for his self-defense and/or safety.”

LaBeouf, the 34-year-old actor known for his part in Even Stevens as well as for roles in Transformers, Honey Boy, Pieces of a Woman and other films, had been dating FKA twigs at the time the alleged abuse occurred. The New York Times reported that FKA twigs’ lawsuit alleges that he had been “driving recklessly” with her in the passenger seat one day in February, 2019, when he allegedly threatened to crash the vehicle if she didn’t say she loved him. FKA twigs’ lawsuit further alleges that when he finally let her out of the car at a gas station he reportedly threw her against the car and forced her back inside. FKA twigs’ lawsuit also alleges that LaBeouf would grab her hard enough to bruise her, would react angrily whenever she interacted with other men and didn’t let her wear clothes to bed. In addition to those claims, the lawsuit reportedly alleges that LaBeouf intentionally spread a sexually transmitted disease to FKA twigs.

Now, LaBeouf’s attorneys claim that FKA twigs hasn’t “sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission” due to LaBeouf’s actions. The lawyers further allege that it was FKA twigs’ “own conduct” and/or the conduct of an “intervening third party” that was a “superseding cause of the alleged injuries.”

When LaBeouf responded to The New York Times in December, he had reacted differently than his lawyers’ claims imply. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” LaBeouf’s email to The New York Times stated. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

One of FKA twigs lawyers, Bryan Freedman, commented on LaBeouf’s attorneys’ response in a statement, “Upon being confronted with Ms. Barnett’s lawsuit, Mr. LaBeouf admitted his reprehensible conduct and then checked himself into some type of inpatient treatment. To the extent his 5 week treatment has been focused on denials and gaslighting, he may want to revisit the type of help he is receiving. Mr. LaBeouf’s legal tact and recovery plan, while not surprising, are poorly misguided self help strategies.”

FKA twigs had responded to the same article in The New York Times in December to discuss why she filed the lawsuit, “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency.” She continues, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

The musician is moving on artistically, and announced she had recorded an album during quarantine, following up her 2019 record Magdalene. She also recently collaborated with UK rapper Headie One and producer Fred Again.. on a track called “Don’t Judge Me.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela