FKA twigs Intensely Dances in New Video for “Don’t Judge Me” with Headie One and Fred again..

Alternative R&B artist FKA twigs has teamed up with UK rapper Headie One and producer Fred again..for a new music video called “Don’t Judge Me.” This latest visual was directed by Emmanuel Adjei, who also co-directed Beyoncé’s feature length film Black Is King.

“Don’t Judge Me” focuses on FKA twigs dancing in an apartment room, contrasted by a group of back-up dancers performing near a fountain inside a warehouse and Headie One rapping on what appears to be a UK street. FKA twigs’ choreography is eclectic and intense, showcasing the expert skills that launched her career in the music industry before she gained prominence as a singer. The fresh cinematography and moody atmosphere work well with this passionate R&B and hip hop blend, as FKA twigs gracefully shows off her vocal chops across a spacious and dark instrumental.

FKA twigs held an interview with Scott Goldman for the Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home series, where she revealed that she recorded an entire album during quarantine and was working with producer El Guancho over Face Time on the new project. Her latest studio album Magdalene came out in 2019, and received critical acclaim from numerous outlets, making mxdwn’s top 50 albums of that year.

“LP1 was critically acclaimed when released and one can be sure that Magdalene will be too. The album pushes the boundaries of music up, down, side to side and in a loop,” mxdwn reviewer Ally Tatosian explained. “Twigs make it a point that her darkest days are behind her and there is nothing but growth on the horizon.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela