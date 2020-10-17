Sharon Van Etten Releases New Song “Let Go” From Feels Good Man Documentary Film

Home News Ariel King October 17th, 2020 - 8:08 PM

Sharon Van Etten has released a new song titled “Let Go” from the upcoming documentary about the internet meme Pepe the Frog, Feels Good Man. The film was directed by Arthur Jones and stars the creator of Pepe the Frog, Matt Furie. Giorgio Angelini produced the film.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” Van Etten said in a press statement. “The song and film’s producer, Giorgio, was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

The track features cascading waves and flowing tunes of a piano, Van Etten’s voice slowly taking center stage of the track as she delivers her emotional tone. “Let Go” brings a cinematic feel, the lyrics helping to mimic the evolution of how Pepe the Frog had transformed from a once innocent meme to turning into a symbol of the alt-right. Van Etten narrates letting go in the midst of change, and comes as a parallel of what Furie needed when the meme transformed from what he had initially intended.

Feels Good Man tells the story of how Furie tried to reclaim control of Pepe the Frog from the alt-right, who used the image for their own agenda. The film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and took home the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker.

Van Etten has recently shared a number of covers, including Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny) Bout Peace Love and Understanding” and Lucinda Williams’ “If My Love Could Kill.” Van Etten also joined Fountains of Wayne during the Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit in tribute to the late Adam Schleisinger, who passed away due to COVID-19.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer