Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased Song “Daughters” From Homegrown Recording Sessions

Home News Ariel King February 6th, 2021 - 6:45 PM

Neil Young has shared a new track from his Homegrown recording sessions, “Daughters.” Initially recorded over 40 years ago, Young sat on his Homegrown album until last June. While “Daughters” did not make the initial cut for the album, it appeared on a box set that had been released last November. Physical copies of the box set have already sold out, and the rest of the tracks are only available for streaming on Young’s Archives site via subscription. However, “Daughters” can now be heard via other streaming services.

The track begins with Young’s signature twining tune, his crooning voice describing the summery lyrics. “And the daughters are dancing all day,” the chorus rings, the backup vocals bouncing beneath him. The lyrics create a picturesque tale, creating a timeless tune. “Daughters” gives a look at Young’s headspace back in the mid-’70s, while fitting into the current moment with its vivid descriptions and flowing instrumentals.

Young has kept busy this past year, releasing Homegrown in June, The Times EP in September, and an archives box set, Neil Young Archives Vol. II (1972-1976) and Return to Greendale in November. Young shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” in August, and critiqued Donald Trump in the single “Looking For A Leader” in July.

Hipgnosis, a music investment and song management company, recently acquired rights to 50 percent of Young’s catalog, including the copyrights of approximately 1,180 songs Young had written or co-written throughout his career. Young had also filed a copyright suit against Trump for his use of “Rockin’ In The Free World” during a campaign rally last July, however, Young filed to dismiss the suit in December.