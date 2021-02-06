King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share Early Recordings In New Collection Teenage Gizzard

Home News Ariel King February 6th, 2021 - 8:00 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared previously unreleased recordings from the band’s early days in the new collection Teenage Gizzard. Sold via Glory or Death Records, the album is available via Bandcamp in both digital and physical formats.

Teenage Gizzard includes 10 tracks, each of which had been recorded between 2010 and 2011. The collection showcases King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s psychedelic sound, hinting at what was to come for the prolific band.

The first eight tracks were recorded sometime in 2010 in Angelsea, Victoria, Australia, while the final two tracks had been recorded in 2011 sometime in Carlton, Victoria. Teenage Gizzard lends flairing sounds and trippy instrumentals, with Glory or Death selling the vinyls with reimagined artwork that had been created by BeamMachine and Grokabilly. The record is currently available for preorder and is expected to ship in November 2021.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have hinted that their next album, L.W., will be released later this month. They released two new music videos in January, including for their singles “O.N.E.” and “If Not Now, Then When?” In December, they released their latest album K.G., while releasing a live album, Live In S.F. ’16 back in November.

Teenage Gizzard tracklist:

1. “Hey There”

2. “Ants and Bats”

3. “Sleep”

4. “Summer!”

5. “Eddie Cousin”

6. “Fried”

7. “Good to Me”

8. “Tomb/Beach”

9. “Trench Foot”

10. “Life is Cool”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado