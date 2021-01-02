King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Explore A Trippy New World In Animated Music Video For “If not Now, Then When?”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 2nd, 2021 - 9:38 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sedulous and tenacious Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard invites viewers to take part in a hallucinogenic journey with new music video for “If not Now, Then When?”

The animated video was directed by Dr. D. Foothead who is a frequent Adult Swim animator and probable psychedelic music lover with recent projects like Melody Echo Chamber’s “Breathe In Breathe Out” pinned to his portfolio. His work is dominated by mind-altering elements and LSD inspired color signatures. “If not Now, Then When?” being no exception. Its sunken blue palette is just the perfect compliment to the swirling blend of massive bass sounds reminisciant of Stevie Wonders Moog series synthesizers. Some fragile lighter notes end the track ahead of lush undertones.

“The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world,” Dr. D Foothead says of the video. “What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.”

The song directly follows the bands sixteenth album released last year, titled K.G., which in of itself was a sonic reprise to ideas first prompted in their ninth studio album, Flying Microtonal Banana. The canon of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard aside, “If not Now, Then When” stands idly as a singular inventive piece, with no mention of a future album in sight for the group, yet.

photo credit: Mauricio Alvardo