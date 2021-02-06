Keep Shelly In Athens Announces New Collaborative Singles Series and Debuts New Song “You” Featuring Georgia Hurd

Home News Danielle Joyner February 6th, 2021 - 12:25 PM

Greek pop duo Keep Shelly In Athens have launched a new project which will feature the duo’s primary member RPR and a number of other vocalists from all over the world, according to a press release. The announcement of their series was followed by the release of their newest single “You” featuring Georgia Hurd.

The duo’s newest single features Georgia Hurd who is a vocalist out of Los Angeles, California. RPR was introduced to Hurd’s voice and music via Instagram and they decided to work together remotely due to the pandemic. Check out the song below:

The song has an electric-pop sound and keeps a steady upbeat tempo throughout the entire track. Hurd’s vocals on the song blend greatly with the feel of the beat and add a chill vibe to the track.

Keep Shelly in Athens formed back in 2010 when RPR began searching for another member who would blend with his sound. Since the duo’s pairing, they have toured North America and Europe and were even a featured artist at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Aside from working on their newest project, they had released their single “Back To Reality” in December 2020. The song featured London-based artist Vauxhall Underground. The release of the tune followed the duo’s Defy Me EP drop in November 2020.