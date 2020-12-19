Keep Shelly in Athens Share Dazzling New Single “Back To Reality” Featuring Vauxhall Underground

Home News Ariel King December 19th, 2020 - 9:06 PM

Keep Shelly in Athens have shared their latest single, “Back To Reality.” The track features London artist Vauxhall Underground, who provides a few bars for the synth-filled tune.

“Back To Reality” features smooth sounding synths and dazzling undertones, Vauxhall Underground’s London accent providing a flowing tune. Mixing tropical house and deep synths, the track delivering a catchy tune.

The new single follows the release of Keep Shelly in Athen’s Defy Me EP that had been released earlier this month, with the EP boasting the single “I See Your Mind.” The duo also released their Steady To Go EP earlier this year. In 2019, they also released two EPs, with Sunny Day and 9 Years. Since their formation, Keep Shelly in Athen’s has released four full-length albums, including In Love With Dusk/Our Own Dream, At Home, Now I’m Ready and Philokalia.

Keep Shelly in Athens formed sometime in 2010 in Athens, Greece. Throughout their career, they have played at Coachella, Parklife Festival, Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival and Austin’s Fun Fun Fun. They have released through several labels, including Cascine, Forest Family Records, Transparent Records, Planet Mu and Friends of Friends.

Vauxhall Underground gets his name from the London Underground station of the same name. He also collaborated with Keep Shelly in Athens for the single “Unreeling.”