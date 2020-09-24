Keep Shelly in Athens Announces New EP Defy Me for November 2020 Release and Shares New Song “I See In Your Mind”

Home News Adam Benavides September 24th, 2020 - 6:37 PM

Greek chillwave duo Keep Shelly in Athens have announced the brand new studio EP Defy Me and shared new track “I See In Your Mind,” which will appear on the new record. The group’s new album will be released on November 12 on the Athenian Auro Recordings label.

The group’s new song sees the duo of RPR and Jessica Bell continue their now-signature ethereal and swirling sounds with airy, melodic beats and whimsical vocals. The song offers an accessible take of down-tempo electronica, bolstered by synthesizers and production work that harkens back to 1980s pop.

Discussing the new EP the duo said “So many things have happened since the beginning of this year which could provide material for several albums! Nevertheless, in the 5 tracks from our upcoming EP we tried to transform our anxiety about the future as well as our anger and outrage at everything that is happening right now, regarding the murder of innocent people and so many other issues, into something positive. I think this came out in a natural and unforced way, and we hope the audience will find some escape within these songs.”

Over the past few years, Keep Shelly in Athens have built an enthusiastic fan following for their mercurial live performances, which now include stops at Coachella Festival, Parklife Festival, Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival and Austin’s Fun Fun Fun. Along with their original musical catalogue, the group has also achieved much praise for their official remixes of tracks from Tycho, Blood Diamonds and Steve Mason, among others. As Pitchfork puts it, Keep Shelly in Athens create “Downtempo, Balearic-tinged sounds that sound like what would happen if someone tried to remake Air’s Moon Safari to correspond with the present day’s fashions.”

The duo has released four full-length studio LPs and will mark their fifth EP with the release of Defy Me, which is currently available for pre-order.

Defy Me track list:

1. “Neon Glare”

2. “I See In Your Mind”

3. “Hold Up”

4. “Defy Me”

5. “Mirror”