edIT of Glitch Mob Fights Racial Injustice in New Song “Find You”

Musical trio Glitch Mob’s Edward Ma also known by his stage name, edIT, uses his music to right racial injustice in his latest single “Find You” which dropped February 5. The song is another single off of the artist’s upcoming album Come To Grips set to drop on February 26.

The drop of edIT’s newest track follows that of his song “That’s Me Baby” which was released on January 29. The song’s release debuted the artist’s return to his solo career after 13 years. Check out “Find You” below:

During the pandemic and a year of witnessing and revolting against racial injustice, edIT found it best to put his feelings into the music. “Find You” has a dark song, with melodic vocals which is symbolic of the dark times society is facing.

The song’s electronic, dance vibe captures the attention of the listener. The sampled vocals on the track also add a chilling feel to the eerie tune. “With moments of pure ecstasy woven throughout, “Find You” sounds like a meditation on the past year – revolting against isolation, uncertainty, political strife and economic devastation,” according to recent press release about the tune.

Ma had put off his own musical endeavors as he had been working heavily with Glitch Mob, a group he co-founded back in 2006. The group celebrated the anniversary of their album Drink The Sea, which was released in 2010. They had planned a Spring 2020 tour for the celebration of their album and instead released their EP, Chemicals.