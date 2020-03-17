The Glitch Mob Announces Chemicals EP for March 2020 Release

Home News Ashwin Chary March 17th, 2020 - 6:49 AM

Los Angeles native electronic group, The Glitch Mob, has announced their new EP, Chemicals, via Twitter. The EP is set to release on Mar. 20, with preorders and pre-saves available on the band’s website.

With three brand-new tracks featured on the forthcoming EP, fans are ecstatic to hear the new music. The band’s twitter post was retweeted 61 times, with 337 likes.

The Glitch Mob is set to kick off of their Spring 2020 tour later this month. The band will be hitting the road in honor of the 10th anniversary of their 2010 album, Drink the Sea.

The tour will kick off on Mar. 26, in Dallas, Texas, at the House of Blues. The band will be concluding their tour on May 15, in Seattle, WA, at The Showbox SODO.