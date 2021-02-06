Dark Sky Burial Releases New Album Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit On Bandcamp, Share Music Video For Single “The Vertical Labyrinth”

Home News Roy Lott February 6th, 2021 - 9:07 PM

Napalm Death’s Shane Embury and his beautiful side project Dark Sky Burial has released their new album Quod Me Nutrit as well as the music video to their song “The Vertical Labyrinth.” The track is mostly instrumental with hypnotic harmonies and recorded excerpts in between. Its visual is a black and white haunting and trippy ride, seemingly drawing inspiration from Guillermo Del Toro’s film Pan’s Labyrinth, with some clips showing a first-person view walking into a maze-like room. Check it out below.

Quod Me Nutrit contains seven additional tracks and is the group’s sophomore effort that will be apart of a quadriliogy. “The new album title roughly translates into ‘what nourishes me will destroy me’” Embury explains. “A year into this pandemic, I have channeled myself into making as much music as I can! A needed distraction but at the same time and now there’s lately an oppressive feeling that this pandemic may go on much longer than people envision. Within the hypnotic loops and fractured harmonies that reside on the new album especially with tracks like “The Vertical Labyrinth.’

“The Vertical Labyrinth” follows their recently released eight-minute track “Omiska,” which had been noted as “sonic therapy for damaged times.” It also follows their experimental track “De Omnibus Dubitandum Est,” the same name of their EP released early last year.

<a href="https://darkskyburial.bandcamp.com/album/quod-me-nutrit-me-destruit">Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit by Dark Sky Burial</a>

Quod Me Nutrit Tracklist:

1. Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit

2. Excarnation

3. Slavery to the one

4. The Vertical Labyrinth

5. Safe Journey to the underworld (I will miss you)

6. Forest of Pain

7. Darkness Rising

8. Within This Human Wreckage