Grindcore Supergroup Lock Up Adds At The Gates Vocalist Tomas Lindberg & Pig Destroyer Drummer Adam Jarvis to Lineup, Announces New Album The Dregs of Hate for Fall 2021 Release

Anna Scott February 5th, 2021 - 4:00 AM

The grindcore supergroup Lock Up has shuffled their lineup to welcome back At The Gates’ Tomas Lindberg on vocals and Pig Destroyer’s Adam Jarvis as their drummer. Both will join Napalm Death’s Shane Embury on bass, Anton Reisenegger on guitar and Brutal Truth’s Kevin Sharp on vocals as well, who replaced Lindberg in the group in 2014. The two will now share vocals.

The UK-based supergroup also announced their new album, The Dregs Of Hades, to be released this fall via Listenable Records. Embury, on the new record and additions to the lineup, explains, “When we discussed the possibility of another album it made sense I felt to push the insanity further down the rabbit hole and ask [Lindberg] to rejoin ‘The Dregs of Hades‘ to front the band alongside Kevin Sharp – ha! I have always loved that two singer approach, if done right it’s marvellous dynamics, and believe me, this next album is doing it right!!!”

The band will also see a limited edition re-release of the 2005 live album Play Fast or Die – Live in Japan this spring. The re-release, Inside Cthulhu’s Eye, will include a bonus 7” with new recordings that include both vocalists.

For Lock Up creator and bassist Embury, 2020 saw him working on new music for his Dark Sky Burial project. Embury is also a part of metal groups Blood From The Soul, Napalm Death, and Venomous Concept .

Metal fans will be enthused to hear of the new lineup including Jarvis and Lindberg, and for the Lock Up album for later this year. Vocalist Lindberg has been working on new music with his famed Swedish death metal band At The Gates. On rejoining Lock Up, he said, “I can’t begin to explain how chuffed I am to be back with these, my favourite grinding beasts…Adding Adam Jarvis to the mix has been nothing but a success as well, his relentless bashing has mos def added an extra dimension to the Lock Up sound.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva