At The Gates To Begin Work on New Album Next Month with Planned 2021 Release

Fans of the Swedish death metal outfit At The Gates are in for a treat, as the band begins work on a new album next month, which is currently set for a 2021 release. This announcement comes five months after the band revealed that they demoed eight songs for an upcoming project.

“One month til we hit the studio to record our new album!! The preparations are going well and we can’t wait for you to hear what we have been working on!!” the band wrote on their Instagram page.

At The Gates formed in 1990, and released a total of four albums until 1996: The Red in the Sky Is Ours, With Fear I Kiss the Burning Darkness, Terminal Spirit Disease and Slaughter of the Soul. While the band had sporadic reunions, their first official studio album release since 1996 was 2014’s At War with Reality, which was followed by To Drink from the Night Itself four years later. Their most recent release was an EP titled With The Pantheon’s Blind.

“Late spring of last year saw the first album from the Swedish melodic-death metal band in four years, To Drink from the Night Itself, which was also the first album without the talented hand of co-founding guitarist Anders Björler,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explained. “At The Gates tried to make up for that last bit though, with the addition of some six b-sides tracks as an extra little gift. Those tracks have now become the EP With the Pantheons Blind, and it’s all an At The Gates fan could ask for in a b-side collection.”

