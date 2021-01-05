Venomous Concept Announces New Album for 2021 Release and Members Share New Song “Knowle Road” as Visceral Concept

Home News Adam Benavides January 5th, 2021 - 8:10 PM

Metal rockers Venomous Concept have announced they will release a new album in 2021. Members of the band have also released a new song called “Knowle Road” as part of their side project called Visceral Collapse. While Venomous Concept did not confirm the new album’s name, it will follow Politics Versus the Erection, which was released in 2020.

The group’s side project includes guitarists Shane Embury and John Cooke–both of Napalm Death–and vocalist Kevin Sharp, formerly of Brutal Truth. “Knowle Road” opens with a recitation of part of the famous opening monologue of Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio, albeit as a voice-altered recording. The song then thrashes into familiar Napalm Death territory as sharp guitars and pulsing drums stomp behind Sharps haunting screams.

<a href="https://visceralcollapse.bandcamp.com/album/knowle-road">Knowle Road by Visceral Collapse</a>

Discussing the Visceral Collapse track, Sharp says the material came from songs originally written by Embury for the upcoming Venomous Concept album. “Shane wrote some songs for the next Venomous Concept album; more uptempo high-paced rock ‘n’ roll punk mixed in with a Hüsker Dü melodic ’80s hardcore punk feel,” explains Sharp. “The idea was for me to fly to Birmingham/Cambridge and record for my birthday back in September. Not being capable of following a plan, we went in and immediately recorded an emotional avalanche titled Knowle Road.”

Sharp continues, “This record was Johnny, Shane and myself, so in an effort to direct the ear, we are using a different acronym for this VC record: This part of our hard drive will be called Visceral Collapse, which, if you think about it, defines 2020. If in the future “Venomous Concepts” exceed perceived content, we will probably come up with another acronym… but Ook will always be VC! So if you enjoy placing your head in an oven, I encourage you to get in your special place. and set your head to broil. Knowle Road is the 2020 lease-breaker everyone felt this year.”

Members of Napalm Death have been busy over the past year, after releasing their album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism in October of 2020. Meanwhile bassist Shane Embury (who plays guitar in Venomous Concept) released a solo album that same month.