Pains of Being Pure at Heart and Hatchie Team Up for Cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always” for Record Store Day 2020 Release

American indie pop band, Pains of Being Pure at Heart, and singer-songwriter, Hatchie, have joined forces to record and release a cover of “Sometimes Always,” a song originally released by The Jesus and Mary Chain. The cover will be released in honor of the Record Store Day 2020.

The song was originally released in 1994 on The Jesus and Mary Chain’s fifth studio album, Stoned & Dethroned. The album featured 17 song, with a total playtime of 47 minutes and 45 seconds.

The new cover of the song will be released on a 7” format on Vinyl, through the Double Double Whammy label. The vinyl record will only be limited to 650 copies.

Earlier last year, Pains of Being Pure at Heart disbanded after a decade-long run of playing music. The founder of the band, Kip Berman, released an Instagram post detailing his emotion and his plans for starting a new musical project.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat