New March 2021 Release Date Announced for Gang of Four Box Set, Band Releases Demo of Unreleased Song “Elevator”

Influential post-punk outfit Gang of Four have announced a new boxset called GANG OF FOUR: 77-81, which will be released on March 12 on LP and CD. This new boxset will contain remastered versions of their first two studio albums Entertainment! and Solid Gold, alongside a singles collection, live recordings and previously unreleased demos like “Elevator,” which is on streaming platforms now.
“Elevator” is a nostalgic punk rock demo, with old school Ramones style lyricism and vocal delivery, complemented by catchy guitar chords and old-school punk drum tempos. This was one of Gang of Four’s first songs, which was inspired by the bourgeoning punk scenes in the UK and New York City at the time.
“‘Elevator’ always worked well live.” the band’s Jon King said in a press release. “It was a keeper until it wasn’t. By the time we got into the Workhouse studio to record ‘Entertainment’, it was in the dumper. I’d forgotten ever writing it until it was dug up for the box set cassette. I like it: the jangly riff, propulsive rhythm, and dopey lyrics take me right back to the day.”
Gang of Four were recent the subjects of a new compilation album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, which featured covers by IDLES, Flea and John Frusciante and Killing Joke. One of the covers featured System of a Down frotnman Serj Tankian and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello covering Gang of Four’s “Natural’s Not In It.” The band’s Anti Hero EP came out last year and featured performances by the late Andy Gil, who passed away that same year.
