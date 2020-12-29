NOFX Postpones “New Year’s Heave” Live Stream Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 7:39 PM

Punk outfit NOFX have postponed their New Year’s Heave live stream, which was set to take place on New Year’s Day, due to concerns about COVID-19. This event was set to take place in lead singer Fat Mike’s backyard, with the band scheduled to play their 1994 album Punk In Drublic in full.

“Friends. After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the New Year’s Heave at Fatty’s until it is safe to get people together,” the post reads. “We had hoped the COVID-19 numbers would be low enough for us to safely social distance with masks and precaution; however, due to California’s raging numbers, we would be irresponsible to put so many at risk.”

Punk in Drublic is NOFX’s most popular studio album, which helped cement the group’s status as one of the pre-eminent west coast punk outfits of the 1990s. This project held their massively successful single “Don’t Call Me White.”

Unlike their other west coast punk contemporaries such as Green Day, Bad Religion and The Offspring, NOFX remained independent their entire career, even as they achieved mainstream success. They have sold over 8 million records world wide and are one of the most successful independent punk groups of all time.

NOFX previously held the Weekend at Fatty’s live stream earlier this year, which featured Fishbone, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Avenged Sevenfold. The group also teamed up with Frank Turner for the split album West Coast Vs. Wessex, which saw the artist cover each other’s songs. They also released a music video for “I Love You More Than I Hate Me.”

