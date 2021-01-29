JPEGMAFIA Announces New EP2! For February 2021 Release, Shares First Single “FIX URSELF!”

Home News Sara Thompson January 29th, 2021 - 11:51 PM

Singer/songwriter JPEGMAFIA has announced a new ep called EP2!, and the artist released a single as a precursor to the EP entitled “FIX URSELF.” The album will be released on February 12, 2021 and includes seven tracks, all produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by the artist as well.

The track is more mellow than Peggy’s typical jam, but the lyrics range from biting to intimate and vulnerable, covering vast array of subjects that appear to have great significance to the artist. He mentions his girl as “gorgeous” and also comments about the aspirations to “shoot for the stars” instilled in him by his mother. Politics are not left untouched by the singer, nor are his exes.

As JPEGMAFIA’s lyrics ebb and flow seamlessly and surprisingly throughout the song, the instrumentation is beautiful and often peaceful. It begins loudly with horns and drums reminiscent of a marching band which soon mellow out but arise again throughout the song. “FIX URSELF” is an eclectic mix of different sounds and vibes masterfully unified by Peggy to create the track.

JPEGMAFIA also released an album early last year, the experimental All My Heroes Are Cornballs. Additionally he released an August 2020 single named “LAST DANCE!” along with a music video that he directed. “LAST DANCE!” was part of a string of singles that the artist released last year, which included tracks such as “Covered In Money,” “BODYGUARD!” and “CUTIE PIE!”

EP2! Tracklist: