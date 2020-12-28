Four Tet Released Two New Albums Parallel and 871 on Christmas

Home News Aaron Grech December 28th, 2020 - 6:20 PM

Electronic music producer Four Tet debuted two new studio albums on Christmas day, which were titled Parallel and 871, respectively. Both of these albums have been uploaded to Bandcamp, and have track titles that are unique, with Parallel‘s songs having “Parallel” before their number in its track list and 817 hosting the numbers 0000 871 000 before its track list number.

Parallel‘s first song is a 26 minute long ambient electronic odyssey, with drawn out tones and synth melodies that take a plethora of IDM influences. The producer takes cues from contemporaries such as Oneohtrix Point Never, Autechre and Tangerine Dream on this project, while crafting an experimental sound that’s unique.

<a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/parallel">Parallel by Four Tet</a> 871 begins with a large departure from the synth oriented work of Parallel, featuring a lot more guitar based recordings, that have been recorded in a lo-fi style. After the third track the producer’s wonky electronic sound becomes more prominent, taking cues from deconstructed club and dark ambient, while retaining a lo-fi aesthetic. <a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/871">871 by Four Tet</a>

Four Tet has been busy this year, releasing a number of projects such as an EP titled in wingdings and a new album called Sixteen Oceans earlier this year. The producer also teamed up with Burial and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke for the songs “Her Revolution” and “His Rope.” He will also be teaming up with legendary producer Madlib for the collaborative record Sound Ancestors.

“I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine,” Four Tet explained on Instagram. “I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

Photo Credit: Damien Becerra