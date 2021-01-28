Imelda May Announces New Album 11 Past The Hour For April 2021 Release, Shares New Single “Just One Kiss” Featuring Oasis’ Noel Gallagher

Home News Ariel King January 28th, 2021 - 11:02 AM

Imelda May has announced she will be releasing a new album, 11 Past The Hour on April 23. Along with the album announcement, May has also released the single “Just One Kiss,” which features Oasis lead guitarist and singer, Noel Gallagher. The song was accompanied by a music video, which was directed by Luke Losey.

“Just One Kiss” includes slinking basslines and striking guitar riffs. May and Gallagher’s vocals incorporate rough twines and catchy lyrics. “Just one kiss/What could come from this?” they ask in the chorus, the music video featuring couples slyly staring at one another. The video takes place on a red couch in a glowing living room, the couples falling to the floor. Piano tones and steady drumbeats add to the seductive track.

11 Past The Hour was led by its title track and “Never Look Back,” with “Just One Kiss” coming as the third single from the upcoming album. The singles have come as her first new music in three years, and follow her spoken word poetry EP, Slip of the Tongue. In 2017, she had released the album Life Love Flesh Blood, which had been produced by T Bone Burnett.

“I have changed many times in my life, I’ve had a few ‘fresh starts’ and discovered only with adversity can there be courage,” May had said in a press statement. “And so no matter how fearful, I embrace change and run with it. We all have one life. I try to learn from the past, live in the present and look forward to the future accepting all aspects of my character. I am who I was, who I am and who I’m becoming. No regrets. Never Look Back.”

Gallagher shared a previously unreleased Oasis song titled “Don’t Stop” last April. His current project, High Flying Birds, released their Black Star Dancing EP in 2019, and also co-headlined a tour with The Smashing Pumpkins that same year. Gallagher participated in Mick Fleetwood and Friends’ concert celebrating the music of Peter Green, with the concert video set to be released on April 30.