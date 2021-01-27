Shovels & Rope and Sharon Van Etten Cover The Beach Boys’ “In My Room” From Upcoming Busted Jukebox Vol. 3

Home News Aaron Grech January 27th, 2021 - 2:50 PM

Shovels and Rope

Shovels & Rope have teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for a cover of the Beach Boys’ “In My Room,” which will be featured on Busted Jukebox, Volume 3, (aka Busted Juicebox) out February 5. This cover of “In My Room,” is a bit of a psych rock take on the Beach Boys classic, with some distorted basslines in the background, which are complemented by jangly indie melodies. Van Etten’s vocals stay true to her style, but retain the elements of the Beach Boys iconic vocal harmonies.

“My heart swelled when Cary Ann & Michael reached out to me to sing ‘In My Room’ for their Busted Jukebox series,” Van Etten said in a press release. “As a mom, there are ‘go-to’ songs that help calm my son down and there are nights where I just sing the same song over and over. This is a song that is so personal to me, as we have listened to a lot of The Beach Boys music with our child and to share a sentiment of calm and exhaustion, sleep and frustration – this cover embodies it all.”

Shovels & Rope’s latest studio album, By Blood, came out in 2019 and was noted for pushing the group’s narrative storytelling forward, while utilizing elements of punk, rock and honky-tonk. The upcoming record will be the third in the Busted Jukebox series and will feature M. Ward, The War and Treaty, John Paul White, members of Deer Tick, The Secret Sisters, The Felice Brothers and T. Hardy Morris.

Van Etten has been busy throughout 2020, releasing the song “Let Go” and a collaboration with Sour Lemon called “Lemon” in October. In September Van Etten covered Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” and took on a couple of Christmas classics “Silent Night” and “Blue Christmas” in November.

Busted Jukebox, Volume 3 tracklist

1. “Hush Little Baby”

2. “In My Room” (featuring Sharon Van Etten)

3. “What a Wonderful World” (featuring John Paul White)

4. “You Are My Sunshine” (featuring Ian & James Felice of The Felice Brothers)

5. “Cry Baby” (featuring John McCauley & Dennis Ryan of Deer Tick)

6. “My Little Buckaroo” (featuring M. Ward)

7. “Everybody Hurts” (featuring T. Hardy Morris)

8. “Mother Earth and Father Time” (featuring The Secret Sisters)

9. “The Ants Go Marching” (featuring Shrimp Records Family Band)

10. “Tomorrow” (featuring The War and Treaty)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer