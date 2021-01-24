Bahamas Announce New Series Live To Tape, Set To Feature Appearances From The 400 Unit, Lucious, Secret Sisters And More

Home News Sara Thompson January 24th, 2021 - 10:16 PM

A new online series entitled Live To Tape has been announced by indie-folk artist Bahamas. The online episodes can be found on the Bahamas YouTube channel, and they feature Bahamas performing remotely with a stellar assembly of musicians and artists. The lineup includes the likes of Lucius, The Secret Sisters, Gus Seyfort (Beck, Adele), and Bob Glaub (Jackson Browne, Rod Stewart).

The first episode has Bahamas playing with esteemed group The 400 Unit and was released on January 16, though the artists’ work together appeared as a three-song set which aired on CBS Saturday Morning last December. Others to appear on the series are Wylie Gelber, Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, The Teskey Brothers, Joey Waronker, Russ Kunkle, Russ Pahl, Dave Roe and Gene Chrisman.

Lucius is also set to perform as part of the series, and Bahamas’ new project is not the only series in which the artist will appear. Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure In Music included Lucius in the last episode of 2020.

The 400 Unit is the band of Jason Isbell, touring as Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and has had a productive few months with their October performance in Tennessee before their set at a drive-in concert in Alpharetta, Georgia. The group is also set to perform at the in person festival Moon Crush in the spring of this year.

Bahamas has just finished an excellent year with the release of their widely embraced album Sad Hunk, their first album since the release of Earth Tones in 2018.